Jaguars elige a Travon Walker como primera selección global del Draft de la NFL 2022

JACKSONVILLE.- Los Jaguars privilegiaron el talento profesional por encima de la producción colegial. Y otros equipos que eligieron primero en el draft confirmaron que la prioridad actual tiene que ser la defensa, no los quarterbacks.
Las primeras cinco selecciones del jueves correspondieron a jugadores defensivos.
Jacksonville reclutó al defensive end de Georgia Travon Walker como la primera selección general del draft de la NFL.
Los Jaguars eligieron al “fenómeno atlético” de 1,95 metros y 123 kilogramos y no a la estrella de Michigan Aidan Hutchinson, quien estableció el récord de la escuela con 14 capturas en 2021 y terminó segundo en la votación al Trofeo Heisman.
Hutchinson fue seleccionado en el segundo turno general, por los Lions de Detroit.
With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Jaguars select Travon Walker!@NewEraCap | #DUUUVAL📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/qmoakPbnyL— NFL (@NFL)
El gerente general Trent Baalke se había inclinado por Walker en los últimos meses e insistió en que el nuevo entrenador Doug Pederson estaba de acuerdo en elegir al jugador defensivo de los Bulldogs.
Sus críticos argumentan que Hutchinson es un jugador más pulido y señalan los limitados números de Walker en el fútbol americano colegial. Logró 9 1/2 capturas durante tres años en Athens, Georgia, incluyendo seis la temporada pasada, cuando Georgia ganó el campeonato nacional.
Pero Baalke y Pederson vieron a un jugador más versátil en Walker, quien sumó como defensive end, defensive tackle y outside linebacker en la elogiada defensa de Georgia. Sus momentos destacados incluyen más que capturas: detiene los acarreos, derriba a los corredores veloces en el campo abierto y desvía pases que desembocan en intercepciones.
“Es un fenómeno atlético”, le dijo a The Associated Press el coordinador defensivo de Georgia Will Mischamp. “Lo juro por Dios, podría alinear como linebacker en medio y estar bien. Me lo llevaría con el número uno sin pestañar”.
Los Jaguars lo hicieron.
With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Lions select Aidan Hutchinson!@NewEraCap | #OnePride📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/jh5lYloe4x— NFL (@NFL)
En algún momento fue una estrella en dos deportes y soñaba con llegar a la NBA con Upson-Lee High School en Thomaston, Georgia. Walker eventualmente se decidió por el fútbol americano y rápidamente se convirtió en uno de los reclutas más buscados en el talentoso equipo de Georgia.
Jacksonville es el cuarto equipo de la NFL que elige primero en años consecutivos y espera convertirse en el primeros en tener éxito. Tampa Bay (1976-77, 1986-87), Cincinnati (1994-95) y Cleveland (1999-2000, 2017-18) no lo lograron.
Los Jaguars creen que el quarterback Trevor Lawrence, la destacada primera opción hace un año, está cerca de convertirse en una estrella y sólo necesita ayuda a su alrededor.
Es la primera vez en 31 años que ningún jugador ofensivo es reclutado entre los primeros cinco. Naturalmente, las siguientes cinco selecciones sí correspondieron a jugadores de ataque, y continuaron hasta la duodécima.
Pero ninguna fue para un quarterback, lo que difícilmente fue una sorpresa en una generación en la que abundan jugadores promisorios en las líneas así como en puestos de receptores y defensive backs.
El comisionado Roger Goodel comenzó la ceremonia estimando que había más de 100.000 espectadores en el teatro que se construyó específicamente para el draft.
Walker no estaba en Las Vegas.
Hutchinson, maestro de las capturas cuya constancia y fortaleza ayudaron a que los Wolverines llegaran a su primer Playoff colegial, se quedará en casa como profesional.
With the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @HoustonTexans select Derek Stingley Jr.!@NewEraCap | #WeAreTexans📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/Fjby9TBxeW— NFL (@NFL)
“Siempre quise estar en Detroit. Esto y agradecido por estar con los Lions”, comentó.
Los cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. y Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner fueron seleccionados a continuación, por los Texans y los Jets, respectivamente.
La racha defensiva concluyó con Kayvon Thibodeaux, linebacker exterior de Oregon, quien jugará para los Giants de Nueva York.
With the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @nyjets select Sauce Gardner!@NewEraCap | #TakeFlight 📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/KyGXlej4Tk— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Giants select Kayvon Thibodeaux!@NewEraCap | #TogetherBlue📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/eKMb0T7d2m— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Panthers select Ikem Ekwonu!@NewEraCap | @NFLAfrica | #KeepPounding📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/lHZGJWD81L— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Giants select Evan Neal!@NewEraCap | #TogetherBlue 📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/vpt5m6IPWl— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @AtlantaFalcons select Drake London!@NewEraCap | #DirtyBirds📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/x5Nh9Rsmw1— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Seahawks select Charles Cross!@NewEraCap | #Seahawks📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/zoxTPFNU0a— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @nyjets select Garrett Wilson!@NewEraCap | #TakeFlight 📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/pj0GREjKaJ— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Saints select Chris Olave!@NewEraCap | #Saints📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/iPEi9jMbje— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Lions select Jameson Williams!@NewEraCap | #OnePride 📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/plzGEYbG3p— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Eagles select Jordan Davis!@NewEraCap | #FlyEaglesFly 📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/SmkD1B2I57— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Ravens select Kyle Hamilton!@NewEraCap | #RavensFlock 📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/y7Az0GyV9E— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 15 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @HoustonTexans select Kenyon Green!@NewEraCap | #WeAreTexans📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/jwzKZHkVHF— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Commanders select Jahan Dotson!@NewEraCap | #HTTC📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/KAqehwyViM— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @chargers select Zion Johnson!@NewEraCap | #BoltUp 📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/mhpxUucEc2— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Titans select Treylon Burks!@NewEraCap | #Titans 📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/WrQWNgysxw— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 19 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Saints select Trevor Penning!@NewEraCap | #Saints 📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/1zgcQNqC2R— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @steelers select Kenny Pickett!@NewEraCap | #HereWeGo 📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/wlWvDllDMB— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 21 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Chiefs select Trent McDuffie!@NewEraCap | #ChiefsKingdom 📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/LuErKtGIdN— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 22 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @packers select Quay Walker!@NewEraCap | #GoPackGo 📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/vQdd8m5QNr— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @BuffaloBills select Kaiir Elam!@NewEraCap | #BillsMafia 📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/5Mv2t8dZBH— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 24 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @dallascowboys select Tyler Smith!@NewEraCap | #DallasCowboys 📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/TMQdmdvJ5b— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Ravens select Tyler Linderbaum!@NewEraCap | #RavensFlock 📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/FjTbvE8O98— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @nyjets select Jermaine Johnson II!@NewEraCap | #TakeFlight 📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/FNAlnSpnAR— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 27 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Jaguars select Devin Lloyd!@NewEraCap | #DUUUVAL 📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/vRqV0pBf0J— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 28 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @packers select Devonte Wyatt!@NewEraCap | #GoPackGo 📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/0tzilC0kcS— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 29 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Patriots select Cole Strange!@NewEraCap | #ForeverNE 📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/IncWK1ckqg— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 30 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Chiefs select George Karlaftis!@NewEraCap | #ChiefsKingdom 📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/T5pKTQRkE9— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 31 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Bengals select Daxton Hill!@NewEraCap | #RuleTheJungle📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/7g1kfFe7mU— NFL (@NFL)
With the No. 32 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Vikings select Lewis Cine!@NewEraCap | #Skol📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/VzrrD2sl34— NFL (@NFL)
