¿Volverá a juicio? Johnny Depp responde a su acusación por agresión verbal

"Blow" actor Lola Glaudini says Johnny Depp yelled at her on set on her first day of filming.



“Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face and he goes, ‘Who the f*ck do you think you are? Who the f*ck do you think you are? Shut... pic.twitter.com/E634z5WtNy