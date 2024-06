De Palestina a la frontera México-EEUU, así es la exposición del World Press Photo Ciudad de México

📸 Announcing the global winners of the 2024 World Press Photo Contest:



- Photo of the Year: @msalem66

- Story of the Year: Lee-Ann Olwage

- Long-Term Project Award: Alejandro Cegarra

- Open Format Award: @yeah_kochetova



Discover the projects: https://t.co/dUPWQEDR0c#WPPh2024 pic.twitter.com/v4FosCoJbV