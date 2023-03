T-Mobile comprará empresa donde Ryan Reynolds es accionista por 1.35 billones de dólares

Mint wasn't an obvious next step after @AviationGin. Low-cost wireless isn't glamorous. Yet, in the 3+ years, @MintMobile grew exponentially and @MaximumEffort has grown to over 40 people from 3. So proud of the team and so lucky to have my partners @grd212 & @JamesWT ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VqFl3mxHaE