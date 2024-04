¡La locura es doble! Lady Gaga sorprende junto a Joaquin Phoenix en el tráiler de ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

"Joker 2" will screen in Imax 70mm.



Although the film was not shot using Imax film cameras, the company has created 12 film prints similar to what they did for "Dune: Part Two." Both "Joker 2" and "Dune: Part Two" were filmed with Imax digital cameras.