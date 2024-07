¿Cuándo será visible el ‘cometa del siglo’ A3 Tsuchinshan ATLAS en México y cómo observarlo?

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) has now a faint 1.5° plasma tail in addition to the dust tail seen for a while: an image taken by Gerald Rhemann yesterday remotely at the Farm Tivoli in Namibia with an ASA Astrograph 12" f 3.6 and a ZWO ASI 6200 MM Pro, LRGB 24/15/15/15 min. pic.twitter.com/SR3bzbWOFa