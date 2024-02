Manuel Guerrero vive con VIH, pero no tiene acceso a su medicamento al estar preso en Qatar, denuncian

🚨⚠️🏳️‍🌈 Manuel Guerrero was arrested and is being tortured for being gay and living with #HIV.



Since February 4, @GCOQatar imprisoned him because of his sexual orientation.



We demand that Mexico and UK intervene#QatarMustLiberateManuel#QatarMustFreeManuel @npatelFCDO pic.twitter.com/51JaMD6ubD