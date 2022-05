El sueño de Villarreal en Champions terminó en una goleada de pesadilla contra Liverpool

⏰ RESULT ⏰



Liverpool book their place in the final! 🎉



A game of two halves. What a performance by Villarreal, what a comeback by the Reds 👏



🔴 Fabinho, Luis Díaz & Mané inspire turnaround

🟡 Dia & Coquelin stun visitors in first half



🤔 Who impressed you most?#UCL