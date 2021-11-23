Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish y más; conoce la lista de nominados a los Grammy’s 2022

/ 23 noviembre 2021
En esta entrega destacaron artistas jóvenes, así como el sorprendente debut de Olivia Rodrigo, de tan sólo 18 años. Asimismo, se enfrentarán grandes artistas por las categorías más aclamadas.

La edición del 2022 de los Grammy’s se encuentra cada vez más cerca, el próximo año, tomarán lugar en Los Ángeles, el día lunes, 31 de enero, en vivo por CBS.

Este año, figura el nombre de Olivia Rodrigo, joven que arrasó en la industria con su álbum “Sour”, posicionándose en el top de diferentes listas de renombre como iTunes, Billboard, etcétera. Rodrigo será la primeriza con más nominaciones este año.

Asimismo, le acompañan otros artistas jóvenes como la ya ganadora Billie Eilish y Lil Nas X, quien ha arrasado en rankings con su éxito “Montero”. También, destacan Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Lady GaGa, Taylor Swift y Kanye West.

En categorías latinas, figuran Bad Bunny, J BALVIN, Vicente Fernández, Selena Gómez, Zoé, Pablo Alborán, C. Tangana, entre otros.

Estas son las categorías que más suenan en redes, así como los nominados de este año.

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You
Jon Batiste - Freedom
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

We Are - Jon Batiste
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Lil Nas X - Montero
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Taylor Swift - Evermore
Kanye West - Donda

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
H.E.R. - Fight for You
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN POP SOLISTA

Justin Bieber - Anyone
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN POP DÚO O GRUPO

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get A Kick Out Of You
Justin Bieber & benny blanco - Lonely
BTS - Butter
Coldplay .- Higher Power
Doja Cat, ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

MEJOR ALBUM POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Norah Jones - ’Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson - That’s Life
Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas

MEJOR ALBUM POP VOCAL

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

MEJOR GRABACIÓN DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA

Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero
Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom
James Blake - Before
Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak
Caribou - You Can Do It
Rüfüs du Sol - Alive
Tiësto - the Business

MEJOR ÁLBUM INSTRUMENTAL CONTEMPORAL

Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal - Double Dealin’
Rachel Eckroth - The Garden
Taylor Eigsti - Tree Falls
Steve Gadd Band - At Blue Note Tokyo
Mark Lettieri - Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN ROCK

AC/DC - Shot in the Dark
Black Pumas - Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)
Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 U
Deftones - OHMS
Foo Fighters - Making a Fire

MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK

Weezer - All My Favorite Songs
Kings of Leon - The Bandit
Mammoth WVH - Distance
Paul McCartney - Find My Way
Foo Fighters - Waiting on a War

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

Fleet Foxes - Shore
Halsey - If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams
St. Vincent - Daddy’s Home

MEJOR CANCIÓN R&B

H.E.R. - Damage
SZA - Good Days
Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings

MEJOR ÁLBUM RAP

J. Cole - The Off-Season
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Nas - King’s Disease 2
Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West - Donda

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP LATINO O URBANO

Pablo Alborán - Vértigo
Paula Arenas - Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona - Hecho A La Antigua
Camilo - Mis Manos
Alex Cuba - Mendó
Selena Gomez - Revelación

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA

Rauw Alejandro - Afrodisíaco
Bad Bunny - El Último Tour del Mundo
J BALVIN - José
KAROL G - KG0516
Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios)

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK LATINO O ALTERNATIVO

Bomba Estéreo - Deja
Diamante Eléctrico - Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)
Juanes - Origen
Nathy Peluso - Calambre
C. Tangana - El Madrileño
Zoé - Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA REGIONAL MEXICANA (INCLUYENDO TEJANA)

Aida Cuevas - Antología De La Música Ranchera, Vol. 2
Vicente Fernández - A Mis 80’s
Mon Laferte - Seis
Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto Por México, Vol. II
Christian Nodal - ¡Ay ay ay! (Súper Deluxe)

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE AUDIO INMERSIVO

Alicia Keys - Alicia
Patricia Barber - Clique
Harry Styles - Fine Line
Steve Wilson - The Future Bites
Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor - Stille Grender

Consulta la lista completa, con detalles de producción y más en www.grammy.com.

DATOS:

- El artista con más nominaciones es Jon Batiste, con un total de 11.

- Esta vez, la Academia dejó agregó dos categorías nuevas, Música Urbana Album y Global Music Performance.

- Anunciaron que extendieron invitaciones a casi 3 mil músicos y profesionales de la industria de la música para unirse a la clase 2021 de nuevos miembros. Ellos, podrán participar en el proceso de votación de los premios Grammy; así, la Academia de Grabación planea promover la “diversidad de nuevos invitados”, clamando que el 55 por ciento son de “grupos tradicionalmente subrepresentados”.

- Taylor Swift empata con Barbra Streisand en artistas femeninas con más nominaciones a Álbum del Año, con seis cada una.

- Kanye West junta 75 nominaciones en total.

- “Agatha All Along”, de WandaVision, es la primera canción de una serie de televisión en ser nominada por Mejor Media Visual, en ocho años.

- Barack Obama recibe su primera nominación en la categoría Mejor Álbum de Palabra Hablada con “A Promise Land”

- Recibieron nominación en Mejor Banda Sonora de Partitura para Medios Visuales: Dune, Bridgerton, The Mandalorian, Gambito de Dama y Soul.

