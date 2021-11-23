Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish y más; conoce la lista de nominados a los Grammy’s 2022

La edición del 2022 de los Grammy’s se encuentra cada vez más cerca, el próximo año, tomarán lugar en Los Ángeles, el día lunes, 31 de enero, en vivo por CBS.

Este año, figura el nombre de Olivia Rodrigo, joven que arrasó en la industria con su álbum “Sour”, posicionándose en el top de diferentes listas de renombre como iTunes, Billboard, etcétera. Rodrigo será la primeriza con más nominaciones este año.

Asimismo, le acompañan otros artistas jóvenes como la ya ganadora Billie Eilish y Lil Nas X, quien ha arrasado en rankings con su éxito “Montero”. También, destacan Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Lady GaGa, Taylor Swift y Kanye West.

En categorías latinas, figuran Bad Bunny, J BALVIN, Vicente Fernández, Selena Gómez, Zoé, Pablo Alborán, C. Tangana, entre otros.

Estas son las categorías que más suenan en redes, así como los nominados de este año.

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You

Jon Batiste - Freedom

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

We Are - Jon Batiste

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X - Montero

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Taylor Swift - Evermore

Kanye West - Donda

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

H.E.R. - Fight for You

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN POP SOLISTA

Justin Bieber - Anyone

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN POP DÚO O GRUPO

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get A Kick Out Of You

Justin Bieber & benny blanco - Lonely

BTS - Butter

Coldplay .- Higher Power

Doja Cat, ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

MEJOR ALBUM POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Norah Jones - ’Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson - That’s Life

Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas

MEJOR ALBUM POP VOCAL

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

MEJOR GRABACIÓN DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA

Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero

Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom

James Blake - Before

Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak

Caribou - You Can Do It

Rüfüs du Sol - Alive

Tiësto - the Business

MEJOR ÁLBUM INSTRUMENTAL CONTEMPORAL

Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal - Double Dealin’

Rachel Eckroth - The Garden

Taylor Eigsti - Tree Falls

Steve Gadd Band - At Blue Note Tokyo

Mark Lettieri - Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN ROCK

AC/DC - Shot in the Dark

Black Pumas - Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)

Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 U

Deftones - OHMS

Foo Fighters - Making a Fire

MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK

Weezer - All My Favorite Songs

Kings of Leon - The Bandit

Mammoth WVH - Distance

Paul McCartney - Find My Way

Foo Fighters - Waiting on a War

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

Fleet Foxes - Shore

Halsey - If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee

Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams

St. Vincent - Daddy’s Home

MEJOR CANCIÓN R&B

H.E.R. - Damage

SZA - Good Days

Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings

MEJOR ÁLBUM RAP

J. Cole - The Off-Season

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Nas - King’s Disease 2

Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West - Donda

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP LATINO O URBANO

Pablo Alborán - Vértigo

Paula Arenas - Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona - Hecho A La Antigua

Camilo - Mis Manos

Alex Cuba - Mendó

Selena Gomez - Revelación

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA

Rauw Alejandro - Afrodisíaco

Bad Bunny - El Último Tour del Mundo

J BALVIN - José

KAROL G - KG0516

Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios)

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK LATINO O ALTERNATIVO

Bomba Estéreo - Deja

Diamante Eléctrico - Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)

Juanes - Origen

Nathy Peluso - Calambre

C. Tangana - El Madrileño

Zoé - Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA REGIONAL MEXICANA (INCLUYENDO TEJANA)

Aida Cuevas - Antología De La Música Ranchera, Vol. 2

Vicente Fernández - A Mis 80’s

Mon Laferte - Seis

Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto Por México, Vol. II

Christian Nodal - ¡Ay ay ay! (Súper Deluxe)

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE AUDIO INMERSIVO

Alicia Keys - Alicia

Patricia Barber - Clique

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Steve Wilson - The Future Bites

Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor - Stille Grender

Consulta la lista completa, con detalles de producción y más en www.grammy.com.

DATOS:

- El artista con más nominaciones es Jon Batiste, con un total de 11.

- Esta vez, la Academia dejó agregó dos categorías nuevas, Música Urbana Album y Global Music Performance.

- Anunciaron que extendieron invitaciones a casi 3 mil músicos y profesionales de la industria de la música para unirse a la clase 2021 de nuevos miembros. Ellos, podrán participar en el proceso de votación de los premios Grammy; así, la Academia de Grabación planea promover la “diversidad de nuevos invitados”, clamando que el 55 por ciento son de “grupos tradicionalmente subrepresentados”.

- Taylor Swift empata con Barbra Streisand en artistas femeninas con más nominaciones a Álbum del Año, con seis cada una.

- Kanye West junta 75 nominaciones en total.

- “Agatha All Along”, de WandaVision, es la primera canción de una serie de televisión en ser nominada por Mejor Media Visual, en ocho años.

- Barack Obama recibe su primera nominación en la categoría Mejor Álbum de Palabra Hablada con “A Promise Land”

- Recibieron nominación en Mejor Banda Sonora de Partitura para Medios Visuales: Dune, Bridgerton, The Mandalorian, Gambito de Dama y Soul.