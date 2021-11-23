Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish y más; conoce la lista de nominados a los Grammy’s 2022

La edición del 2022 de los Grammy’s se encuentra cada vez más cerca, el próximo año, tomarán lugar en Los Ángeles, el día lunes, 31 de enero, en vivo por CBS.
Este año, figura el nombre de Olivia Rodrigo, joven que arrasó en la industria con su álbum “Sour”, posicionándose en el top de diferentes listas de renombre como iTunes, Billboard, etcétera. Rodrigo será la primeriza con más nominaciones este año.
Asimismo, le acompañan otros artistas jóvenes como la ya ganadora Billie Eilish y Lil Nas X, quien ha arrasado en rankings con su éxito “Montero”. También, destacan Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Lady GaGa, Taylor Swift y Kanye West.
En categorías latinas, figuran Bad Bunny, J BALVIN, Vicente Fernández, Selena Gómez, Zoé, Pablo Alborán, C. Tangana, entre otros.
Estas son las categorías que más suenan en redes, así como los nominados de este año.
GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
ABBA - I Still Have Faith in YouJon Batiste - FreedomTony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of YouJustin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - PeachesBrandi Carlile - Right on TimeDoja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me MoreBillie Eilish - Happier Than EverLil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers LicenseSilk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
We Are - Jon BatisteTony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love for SaleJustin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)Billie Eilish - Happier Than EverH.E.R. - Back of My MindLil Nas X - MonteroOlivia Rodrigo - SourTaylor Swift - EvermoreKanye West - Donda
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
Ed Sheeran - Bad HabitsAlicia Keys, Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful NoiseOlivia Rodrigo - Drivers LicenseH.E.R. - Fight for YouBillie Eilish - Happier Than EverDoja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me MoreSilk Sonic - Leave the Door OpenLil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - PeachesBrandi Carlile - Right on Time
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Arooj AftabJimmie AllenBaby KeemFinneasGlass AnimalsJapanese BreakfastThe Kid LaroiArlo ParksOlivia RodrigoSaweetie
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN POP SOLISTA
Justin Bieber - AnyoneBrandi Carlile - Right on TimeBillie Eilish - Happier Than EverAriana Grande - PositionsOlivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN POP DÚO O GRUPO
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get A Kick Out Of YouJustin Bieber & benny blanco - LonelyBTS - ButterColdplay .- Higher PowerDoja Cat, ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
MEJOR ALBUM POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - Love for SaleNorah Jones - ’Til We Meet Again (Live)Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly ChristmasLedisi - Ledisi Sings NinaWillie Nelson - That’s LifeDolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas
MEJOR ALBUM POP VOCAL
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)Billie Eilish - Happier Than EverAriana Grande - PositionsOlivia Rodrigo - Sour
MEJOR GRABACIÓN DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA
Afrojack & David Guetta - HeroÓlafur Arnalds, Bonobo – LoomJames Blake - BeforeBonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - HeartbreakCaribou - You Can Do ItRüfüs du Sol - AliveTiësto - the Business
MEJOR ÁLBUM INSTRUMENTAL CONTEMPORAL
Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal - Double Dealin’Rachel Eckroth - The GardenTaylor Eigsti - Tree FallsSteve Gadd Band - At Blue Note TokyoMark Lettieri - Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN ROCK
AC/DC - Shot in the DarkBlack Pumas - Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 UDeftones - OHMSFoo Fighters - Making a Fire
MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK
Weezer - All My Favorite SongsKings of Leon - The BanditMammoth WVH - DistancePaul McCartney - Find My WayFoo Fighters - Waiting on a War
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
Fleet Foxes - ShoreHalsey - If I Can’t Have Love, I Want PowerJapanese Breakfast - JubileeArlo Parks - Collapsed in SunbeamsSt. Vincent - Daddy’s Home
MEJOR CANCIÓN R&B
H.E.R. - DamageSZA - Good DaysGiveon - Heartbreak AnniversarySilk Sonic - Leave the Door OpenJazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings
MEJOR ÁLBUM RAP
J. Cole - The Off-SeasonDrake - Certified Lover BoyNas - King’s Disease 2Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get LostKanye West - Donda
MEJOR ÁLBUM POP LATINO O URBANO
Pablo Alborán - VértigoPaula Arenas - Mis AmoresRicardo Arjona - Hecho A La AntiguaCamilo - Mis ManosAlex Cuba - MendóSelena Gomez - Revelación
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA
Rauw Alejandro - AfrodisíacoBad Bunny - El Último Tour del MundoJ BALVIN - JoséKAROL G - KG0516Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios)
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK LATINO O ALTERNATIVO
Bomba Estéreo - DejaDiamante Eléctrico - Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)Juanes - OrigenNathy Peluso - CalambreC. Tangana - El MadrileñoZoé - Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA REGIONAL MEXICANA (INCLUYENDO TEJANA)
Aida Cuevas - Antología De La Música Ranchera, Vol. 2Vicente Fernández - A Mis 80’sMon Laferte - SeisNatalia Lafourcade - Un Canto Por México, Vol. IIChristian Nodal - ¡Ay ay ay! (Súper Deluxe)
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE AUDIO INMERSIVO
Alicia Keys - AliciaPatricia Barber - CliqueHarry Styles - Fine LineSteve Wilson - The Future BitesAnne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor - Stille Grender
Consulta la lista completa, con detalles de producción y más en www.grammy.com.
DATOS:
- El artista con más nominaciones es Jon Batiste, con un total de 11.
- Esta vez, la Academia dejó agregó dos categorías nuevas, Música Urbana Album y Global Music Performance.
- Anunciaron que extendieron invitaciones a casi 3 mil músicos y profesionales de la industria de la música para unirse a la clase 2021 de nuevos miembros. Ellos, podrán participar en el proceso de votación de los premios Grammy; así, la Academia de Grabación planea promover la “diversidad de nuevos invitados”, clamando que el 55 por ciento son de “grupos tradicionalmente subrepresentados”.
- Taylor Swift empata con Barbra Streisand en artistas femeninas con más nominaciones a Álbum del Año, con seis cada una.
- Kanye West junta 75 nominaciones en total.
- “Agatha All Along”, de WandaVision, es la primera canción de una serie de televisión en ser nominada por Mejor Media Visual, en ocho años.
- Barack Obama recibe su primera nominación en la categoría Mejor Álbum de Palabra Hablada con “A Promise Land”
- Recibieron nominación en Mejor Banda Sonora de Partitura para Medios Visuales: Dune, Bridgerton, The Mandalorian, Gambito de Dama y Soul.