Johnny Depp estrena TikTok para agradecerle a sus fans

Este marte, 7 de mayo, el actor estrenó su cuenta de TikTok, donde compartió un video en agradecimiento a sus fanáticos, luego de estar a su lado durante el juicio que enfrentó con su exesposa, Amber Heard. Asimismo, presentó una carta de agradecimiento.
“Hemos estado en todo juntos, hemos visto todo juntos. Hemos hecho el mismo camino juntos. Hemos hecho lo correcto juntos todo porque les importó. Y ahora seguiremos adelante juntos”, sentenció.
Asimismo, refirió que no tenía manera de agradecer por el inmenso apoyo que acaparó durante el juicio; “más allá que decir gracias”, dijo.
No obstante, un portavoz de Amber Heard dijo a E! News que “como Johnny Depp dice que está ‘avanzando’, los derechos de las mujeres están retrocediento”, asegurando que “el mensaje del veredicto para las víctimas de violencia doméstica es... tener miedo de ponerse de pie y hablar”
To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD
Por otro lado, el triunfo de Johnny Depp también logró qu su abogada, Camille Vázquez, fuera ascendida como socia del bufete de abogados Brown Rudnick.
Este juicio no fue la primera vez que Heard y Depp se encontraron en los tribunales; en 2020, Johnny perdió ante Amber, cuando la actriz acudió en calidad de testigo luego de acusar al actor como “un agresor de mujeres”.
Con información de EFE.