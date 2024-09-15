¡Se coronan como las más top! Ganan ‘Shogun’ y ‘Hacks’ Emmy a Mejores Series del año

Los sitios del Servicio de Administración Tributaria y del Colegio de Bachilleres en la entidad sufrieron ataques cibernéticos con la publicación de mensajes amenazantes

‘Se viene más muerte’, publican amenazas en páginas del gobierno de Sinaloa
En redes le reprocharon guardar silencio sobre la violencia ocurrida en Sinaloa

Reprochan a AMLO por lamentar violencia contra Trump y no la que ocurre en Sinaloa
Este 16 de septiembre inicia el proceso electoral para elegir a ministros de la Corte, magistraturas vacantes de la Sala Superior y la totalidad de magistradas y magistrados de las salas regionales del TEPJF.

Es oficial: publica AMLO reforma judicial en el Diario Oficial de la Federación
Afirman que la llegada del hijo de AMLO a la cúpula del partido es un premio a la corrupción | Foto: Especial

Diputados del PAN critican posibilidad de ‘Andy’ en la dirigencia de Morena
En un principio, Trump había desestimado el apoyo de Swift a Harris limitándose a decir que “no era fan de Taylor”.

‘Odio a Taylor Swift’, Donald Trump estalla contra la estrella pop
Carlos Alberto Monsiváis Treviño, alias “La Bola”y primo de ‘El Z-40’, se quedará en prisión porque Estados Unidos solicitó su detención provisional con fines de extradición.

Espera EU a sobrino de El Z-40

Para este domingo 15 de septiembre, los remanentes de la depresión tropical ‘Ileana’ se disiparán sobre el noroeste de México; sin embargo, lluvias se mantendrán.

Prepárese... Tormenta tropical Ileana se disipa mientras fuertes lluvias continúan en México; prevén granizadas e inundaciones
El exgobernador de Coahuila, Rubén Moreira, califica a la reforma judicial como “ni justa, ni democrática, ni popular”.

‘Olvidó’ reforma judicial el voto de mexicanos en el extranjero, dice diputado federal por Coahuila