¡Se coronan como las más top! Ganan ‘Shogun’ y ‘Hacks’ Emmy a Mejores Series del año

En una elegante y sobria ceremonia que se llevó a cabo la entrega de las se mostró a los favoritos de la televisión estadounidense. Por lo que el drama histórico conformado por talento de Japón y Estados Unidos, ‘Shogun’ se convirtió en la máxima ganadora de la noche con 18 preseas.
“Estamos muy emocionados y agradecidos con nuestros socios de Disney, Hulu y también con FX. Gracias por su fe a este precioso equipo, compartimos este premio con nuestro equipo de Japón y de aquí”, dijo Justin Marks productor del show.
Contento por ser el protagonista de la Mejor Serie de Drama, Hiroyuki Sanada recibió el galardón y dio un discurso hablando en japonés dijo “queremos agradecer a todo el equipo que adaptaron y heredaron todas las piezas, la pasión y los sueños han cruzado los océanos y las fronteras, gracias”, explicó el histrión asiático.
'SHŌGUN' has won a total of 18 Emmys, an all-time record for a single season of TV.
September 16, 2024
‘SHŌGUN’ has won a total of 18 Emmys, an all-time record for a single season of TV.• Outstanding Drama Series• Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series• Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series• Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series• Outstanding Guest Actor in a... pic.twitter.com/mMnEZyf1Tn
NOCHE DE SORPRESAS
La serie ‘Hacks’ que recién concluyó su tercera temporada recién y está disponible en México por Max, se hizo acreedora sorpresivamente al Emmy a Mejor Serie de Comedia.
“Gracias a la academia, me voy a poner un poco sentimental, no hubiéramos podido hacer esto sin el equipo y la familia, para los operadores de cámara, gracias a todo el equipo. Así que gracias a toda la gente de Universal nos ayudó a que esto avanzara”, dijo el actor, escritor y productor del show.
'Hacks' wins the #EMMYs award for Outstanding Comedy Series.
September 16, 2024
‘Hacks’ wins the #EMMYs award for Outstanding Comedy Series. pic.twitter.com/ji92nKNv5D
MÁS GANADORES
La serie ‘Baby Reindeer’ recibió este domingo el Emmy a la mejor serie limitada. La producción de Netflix sobresalió entre títulos como ‘Fargo’, ‘Ripley’, ‘True Detective: Night Country’ y ‘Lessons in Chemistry’.
Jodie Foster protagonista de ‘True Detective: Night Country’ se coronó como la Mejor Actriz de Serie Limitada, proyecto que es producido y escrito por la mexicana Issa López.
Baby Reindeer earned six Emmys tonight including: Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series, Outstanding Editing in a Limited Series, Outstanding Casting in a Limited Series.
September 16, 2024
Baby Reindeer earned six Emmys tonight including:Outstanding Limited Series Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited SeriesOutstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited SeriesOutstanding Writing in a Limited SeriesOutstanding Editing in a Limited SeriesOutstanding Casting in a... pic.twitter.com/hTlvN9iY2A
LOS GANADORES
SERIE DE DRAMA
“Shogun,” FX
SERIE DE COMEDIA
“Hacks,” HBO/Max
SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
“Baby Reindeer,” Netflix
ACTOR, SERIE DE DRAMA
Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”
ACTRIZ, SERIE DE DRAMA
Anna Sawai, “Shogun”
ACTOR, SERIE DE COMEDIA
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
ACTRIZ, SERIE DE COMEDIA
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA
Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
ACTRIZ, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
ACTOR, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”
ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
PROGRAMA DE HUMOR Y VARIEDADES
“The Daily Show,” Comedy Central
REALITY O COMPETENCIA
“The Traitors,” Peacock
PREMIO DE LOS GOBERNADORES
Greg Berlanti