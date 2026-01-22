Premio Óscar 2026... Conoce a los nominados de la gran gala de cine (Lista Completa)

/ 22 enero 2026
    Premio Óscar 2026... Conoce a los nominados de la gran gala de cine (Lista Completa)
    Las nominaciones para la 98ª edición de los Premios Oscar se darán a conocer hoy jueves 22 de enero de 2026.

La Academia definió cuándo y cómo se darán a conocer las nominaciones para los Premios Oscar 2026, la antesala oficial a la gran gala de cine más importante del año

Comienza la cuenta regresiva para los Premios Óscar 2026: antes de que Hollywood celebre la entrega de estatuillas en marzo, millones de cinéfilos están a la expectativa de conocer qué películas, actores y creadores competirán por los premios.

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas confirmó los detalles oficiales para el esperado anuncio de nominaciones, que marcará el inicio formal de la temporada de premios.

TE PUEDE INTERESAR: ¡Una noche de sorpresas! Ganan 'Una Batalla Tras Otra' y 'Hamnett' los máximos galardones de los Globos de Oro 2026

Las nominaciones para la 98ª edición de los Premios Óscar se darán a conocer hoy jueves 22 de enero de 2026. Esta fecha se ha establecido tradicionalmente como el momento en el que la Academia revela qué films y talentos competirán por el mayor reconocimiento del cine a nivel mundial.

CONAN O’BRIEN REGRESARÁ COMO PRESENTADOR DE LA CEREMONIA

El encargado de conducir la gala será nuevamente el comediante y presentador Conan O’Brien, quien regresa por segundo año consecutivo al frente del evento. Su continuidad responde a la buena recepción que tuvo su desempeño en la edición anterior, combinando humor, ritmo y experiencia televisiva.

La Academia apuesta así por un anfitrión con amplio reconocimiento internacional y trayectoria en eventos de gran audiencia.

¿QUÉ VIENE DESPUÉS DEL ANUNCIO?

Una vez revelados los nominados, se abre oficialmente la temporada de premios, con la mirada puesta en la gala principal que tendrá lugar el domingo 15 de marzo de 2026 en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, donde finalmente se entregarán las estatuillas doradas a las películas y artistas ganadores.

TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Triunfa 'Kpop Demon Hunters' en los Globos de Oro con doble premio

LA EDICIÓN 98 INCLUIRÁ 24 CATEGORÍAS Y UNA NOVEDAD HISTÓRICA

En 2026, los Óscar contarán con 24 categorías competitivas, incluida la nueva categoría de Mejor Casting, una incorporación que reconoce el trabajo fundamental detrás de la selección de los elencos.

Desde su primera entrega el 16 de mayo de 1929, los Premios Oscar se han consolidado como la ceremonia de premios de entretenimiento más antigua del mundo. El récord de estatuillas lo mantiene Walt Disney, con 22 premios competitivos y cuatro honorarios, una marca que sigue intacta.

LISTA DE NOMINADOS A LOS OSCAR 2026

MEJOR PELÍCULA

• Bugonia

• F1

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• Marty Supreme

• One Battle After Another

• The Secret Agent

• Sentimental Value

• Sinners

• Train Dreams

MEJOR ACTRIZ

• Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

• Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

• Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

• Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

• Emma Stone, Bugonia

MEJOR DIRECTOR

• Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

• Ryan Coogler, Sinners

• Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

• Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

• Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

MEJOR ACTOR

• Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

• Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

• Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

• Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

• Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

• “Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless

• “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters

• “I Lied to You” from Sinners

• “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!

• “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams

MEJOR COMPOSICIÓN ORIGINAL

• Bugonia

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• One Battle after Another

• Sinners

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

• F1

• Frankenstein

• One Battle after Another

• Sinners

• Sirât

MEJOR CORTO LIVE-ACTION

• “Butcher’s Stain”

• “A Friend of Dorothy”

• “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”

• “The Singers”

• “Two People Exchanging Saliva”

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

• Frankenstein

• Marty Supreme

• One Battle after Another

• Sinners

• Train Dreams

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

• The Alabama Solution

• Come See Me in the Good Light

• Cutting Through Rocks

• Mr. Nobody Against Putin

• The Perfect Neighbor

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

• “All the Empty Rooms”

• “Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”

• “Children No More: Were and Are Gone””

• “The Devil Is Busy”

• “Perfectly a Strangeness”

MEJOR EDICIÓN

• F1

• Marty Supreme

• One Battle After Another

• Sentimental Value

• Sinners

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

• Avatar: Fire and Ash

• F1

• Jurassic World Rebirth

• The Lost Bus

• Sinners

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

• Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another)

• Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

• Delroy Lindo, Sinners

• Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

• Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

• Brazil, The Secret Agent

• France, It Was Just an Accident

• Norway, Sentimental Value

• Spain, Sirât

• Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

• Avatar: Fire and Ash

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• Marty Supreme

• Sinners

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• Marty Supreme

• One Battle After Another

• Sinners

MEJOR PELUQUERÍA Y MAQUILLAJE

• Frankenstein

• Kokuho

• Sinners

• The Smashing Machine

• The Ugly Stepsister

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

• Bugonia

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• One Battle After Another

• Train Dreams

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

• Blue Moon

• It Was Just an Accident

• Marty Supreme

• Sentimental Value

• Sinners

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

• Arco

• Elio

• KPop Demon Hunters

• Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

• Zootopia 2

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

• “Butterfly”

• “Forevergreen”

• “The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

• “Retirement Plan”

• “The Three Sisters”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

• Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

• Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

• Amy Madigan, Weapons

• Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

• Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

MEJOR CASTING

• Hamnet

• Marty Supreme

• One Battle after Another

• The Secret Agent

• Sinners

